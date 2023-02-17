The fate of Echo, a 170-pound Great Dane/mastiff-mix dog, currently at Ark-Valley Humane Society, still hangs in the balance, and the matter is headed to Chaffee County Court.
The dog, which was relinquished to AVHS Feb. 2, has a history of behavioral issues including escaping from enclosures and biting people and other dogs.
His original owners, Shawn and Sophia Vrooman of Salida, took the dog to AVHS after trying to find another home for the animal for more than a year.
After the dog was relinquished to the facility, becoming property of AVHS, two staff members were bitten, and Echo was placed in a mandatory 10-day isolation.
The staff at AVHS made the decision to euthanize the dog due to its dangerous behavior.
The Vroomans tried to regain possession of the dog when they became aware of the Humane Society’s decision, claiming they were verbally told they could do so.
Failing to reclaim the animal, the Vroomans filed a civil complaint Feb. 10 in Chaffee County Court for the return of personal property.
In the Vroomans’ complaint, they state the defendant “breached our verbal contract that reserved our right to have Echo returned back to us should the defendant deem him ‘unadoptable’ and move to euthanize.”
While the Vroomans admit the written contract they signed did not memorialize that agreement, they state there may be video of it.
The Vroomans request the return of Echo and value the dog at $2,000.
Amber van Leuken, executive director of Ark-Valley Humane Society said in a press release, “Ark Valley Humane Society’s lawyer has advised that transferring Echo to any individual, rescue group or other such entity will not relieve AVHS of any future, potential liability.
“It is not possible for the previous owners or any other individual or organization to sufficiently indemnify AVHS should another person or animal be injured by said animal.”
Randy Canney, attorney for AVHS, also filed a response Thursday to the Vroomans’ complaint.
Canney stated in his response the plaintiffs voluntarily relinquished Echo to Ark-Valley Humane Society via a clear written contract.
“Their claim must fail, as it is precluded by long-settled principles of contract law, as well as by sound public policy and considerations of public safety.
“It would be absurd to interpret the Plaintiff’s purported agreement to include the return of the dog because the dog was dangerous and needed to be euthanized in the interest of public safety. A contract should never be interpreted to yield an absurd result,” Canney stated.
The matter is set for a hearing to show cause at 9 a.m. Thursday in Chaffee County Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.