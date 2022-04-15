The Salida Tree Board reports that the city is losing its large shade trees due to old age, drought and other factors, and the board is seeking homeowners to help replace them.
Those who are interested in helping to replant and grow the city’s urban forest can adopt a young street tree. The board will plant a tree in the city right-of-way in front of the adopter’s home, and in return the homeowner must agree to water the tree, a press release stated.
The new tree will need to be watered several times a week when first planted, then weekly in the summer and monthly in the winter for the first three to five years.
The Tree Board will determine suitability of the proposed planting site and in consultation with the homeowner will select an appropriate species.
The city can no longer plant large shade tree species in the rights-of-way, and the board urges homeowners to plant those trees in their irrigated front or back yard.
The adopted trees will be smaller flowering species or medium-sized shade tree species, which will not create the sidewalks-versus-trees issue seen with the large Siberian elms and silver maples previously planted in the city rights-of-way.
Tree adoption applications are available at Salida Regional Library, 405 E St., and City Hall, 448 E. First St., and may be downloaded from the city website, www.cityofsalida.com (go to Boards and Commissions, then to Tree Board), then filled out and mailed to the board.
Successful applicants are asked to contribute $50 toward the cost to plant and purchase the new tree. That contribution will be used to purchase and plant even more trees For more information, contact the Tree Board at 719-539-9195.
