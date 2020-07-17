Miller moths seem to be extra prevalent this year and are posing a nuisance for many local residents.
“They aren’t harmful and they’re actually a good food source for birds,” said Chaffee County Extension Agent Kurt Jones.
The biggest “wave” of the moths hit Salida and the surrounding area about three weeks ago. Currently they’re heading to higher elevations. Areas like Alpine and Garfield are being inundated with them now.
The moths are the migrating adult stage of the army cutworm. The juvenile stage, which is the cutworm, damage corn crops in Eastern Colorado but don’t pose a problem for gardens at higher elevations because as the cutworms develop into moths and move up into the mountains, it isn’t time to lay eggs yet and they prefer eastern Colorado where there are more corn plants.
Cutworms develop in eastern Colorado in the spring and in the summer become moths and move up into the mountains as they seek nectar from flowers. As time passes, they seek higher elevations for cooler temperatures.
“They’re only a nuisance for about two or three weeks and then they’re gone,” Jones said. “One thing that does attract them is moonlight and sometimes they get confused by lights inside the house so minimizing the amount of extra light when miller moths are in the area will limit the amount that move into the home.”
You can build a miller moth trap using a pan of dish soap and water with a lamp suspended over the top. The light will attract the moths and they get caught in the soapy water and drown.
The dust from the moths isn’t harmful. It’s just dust they’ve picked up as they migrate.
They produce only one generation a year, so we can expect another “visit” from the moths in the fall as the move on back to eastern Colorado to lay their eggs, but their numbers will be smaller on the return visit because many will have died off from predation and being hit by vehicles. Typically the return migration doesn’t last as long as the spring migration either.
“This year’s number was larger than last year but that doesn’t mean next year will be larger still,” Jones said. “A lot of predisposing factors determine how prevalent an insect is. It depends a lot on the weather and when the eggs are ready to hatch.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.