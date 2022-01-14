Chaffee County Coroner Jeff Graf announced Thursday he will run for re-election in November.
Graf has been with the Chaffee County coroner’s office for 20 years. He served as deputy coroner for 17 years and has served the last three years as coroner.
“It has been my honor to serve the citizens of Chaffee County for the past 20 years with compassion, knowledge and professionalism in their greatest time of need,” he said in a press release.
“I would like to continue serving the citizens of Chaffee County for the next four years and would appreciate their support in the November election,” Graf said.
