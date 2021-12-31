Melissa Traynham, executive director of Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce, is leaving the position and the town.
Traynham started work at the chamber as an event coordinator in fall 2019. She was promoted to executive director in late summer 2020.
“I am moving back East, to where my family is,” Traynham said. “On to a new chapter.”
She said she’ll stay on with the chamber remotely, assisting with chamber duties while assisting a new director.
With no future job lined up yet, Traynham said she expects to find another directorship at a nonprofit. She said has discovered she enjoys remote work and will seek a position accordingly.
