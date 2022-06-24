by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
Ballots for the 2022 primary election are due in the Chaffee County Clerk’s office by 7 p.m. Tuesday
One local election has more than one candidate: the Republican primary for District 3 county commissioner, currently held by Rusty Granzella, who is stepping down.
Alison Brown and Brandon Becker are the two candidates running to fill that position.
The Mountain Mail asked each of them four questions.
Question 1: What do you think the county commissioner job entails?
Becker said, “Over the next couple of years, with the updating of the county’s land use code, I see zoning as being the top job for a commissioner.”
Brown said, “Protecting the constitutional rights of the citizens, including the First and Second Amendments and preventing extensive abuse of the 14th Amendment. Swearing to uphold the Constitution is the first thing a commissioner does after taking office.”
Question 2: What do you see as the biggest challenge to the county?
Brown said, “There are multiple challenges. First, accountability of the commissioners and staff. Secondly, workforce housing is a crisis impacting all local businesses. Finally, strategic planning. The county needs to diversify.”
Becker said, “Housing. People who have lived here their whole lives are being pushed out and businesses are shutting down because of a lack of housing. There are help wanted signs everywhere. We need to support employee housing.”
Question 3: How do you intend to work with county staff?
Becker said, “I’m excited to get to know them, and I trust their judgment when it comes to their opinions on the different commissions, like planning.
Brown said, “I have a lot of leadership experience; I started a multimillion-dollar business. I also have a lot of experience working with the federal government. I intend to work with trust, but verify, speak truth to power, establishing a culture where anyone, staff or public, can come forward if anything needs to be resolved.”
Question 4: How do you feel about the rights of property owners?
Brown said, “I’m totally for the rights of property owners. Chaffee County has a history of changing and retroactively enforcing their land use code. There have been occasions where county staff or commissioners have taken extreme and unconstitutional views of changing the land use code.”
Becker said, “I think all property owners should have the right to do with their property as they choose.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.