Modern technology is helping volunteers and land managers address the impacts of soaring visitation to Chaffee County’s public lands.
Volunteers can “adopt” sections of public land by going to the Chaffee Rec Adopters webpage at ChaffeeRecAdopters.org and clicking on their favorite recreation area to sign up. Like “Adopt-A-Trail,” the program allows the public to be active participants in preserving the beauty and value of recreational lands.
“Adopters” use the Chaffee Rec Collector Application on their mobile devices to monitor campsites and other conditions on their adopted lands. Each application entry, called a “survey,” is aggregated in an online dashboard for land managers and volunteer program organizers to use for planning and management. Volunteers can join group cleanup events or steward lands on their own.
“This technology was developed for Chaffee County with input from local land managers to share information, so that leadership can prioritize limited resources and address critical needs,” Chaffee Rec Adopters Program director Kim Marquis said.
Marquis said according to national agency reports, visitation to public lands grew by more than 50% since COVID-19 started.
“In partnership with land managers, we want to help volunteers problem solve and achieve in our mission to care for all lands as visitation grows,” Marquis said.
Last year, surveys showed 3,800 gallons of trash and 550 instances of human waste among 2,200 campsites on the county’s forested road system. This year, program volunteers and partners have cleaned up 3,500 pounds of campfire ash and trash since May.
“These new tools allow individuals to not only monitor conditions but also track and report their stewardship efforts,” Marquis said. “The app uses GPS to record data such as the location of non-system, or ‘social,’ trails and roads. The ability to upload before and after pictures helps volunteers report their stewardship work.”
Later this year, the program will expand to include parks, trailheads and open space in the community concentration zones in and around Salida, Poncha Springs and Buena Vista, as outlined in the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan.
“Our community already has so many dedicated volunteers,” Marquis said. “One of the plan’s goals is to improve collaboration among all outdoor recreation users and groups, giving them tools to help preserve the natural resource and retain our quality experiences for the benefit of everyone.”
