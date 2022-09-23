Folded over fences, on clotheslines and arranged throughout Chipeta Park, quilts of varying styles, colors, materials and purposes will be on display in a quilt show from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
The show will be both outdoors and indoors at Poncha Springs Town Hall, 330 Burnett Ave.
The quilting show is organized by Suzi Grannell and Jodi Poole, both members of the Monarch Quilters Guild. The event, first put on in 2019, was on hiatus for a couple years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Poole said they intend on it being annual.
Quilters, Poole said, are people who cut up perfectly good fabric and sew it back together again. Fabric types include cotton, denim, wool or any other fabric you can get your hands on, Poole said.
Poole made her first quilt in high school, 1991, but really picked up the craft 15 years ago. A quilt is typically made with three layers, she said—the backing, the top and batting in the middle. Batting can also be made with different products, common ones being wool, cotton or cotton polyester. In olden times, worn-out quilts would be reused as batting.
Poole said it’s important to square up blocks of fabric when making a quilt; otherwise the seams might be a little off. Squaring up means trimming slightly bigger squares so they fit together better, Poole said. “Those of us who love to quilt never stop learning.”
Poole’s favorite part of making quilts is pressing her blocks, she said, using an iron to make the sewed pieces have nice crisp lines. For others, that may be cutting or picking out fabric.
“Lots of people don’t understand the joy it gives quilters to make quilts,” she said. The biggest challenge for her when making quilts is trying to find the time to make everything that she wants to.
Most quilts at the show will be only for attendees to look at, but some artists may sell their works.
The last time the quilt show was held, around 100 quilts were displayed, Poole said. There will be quilts for a variety of purposes and sizes: bed quilts, baby quilts, wall-hanging quilts, couch quilts, quilts for picnics and more. Some people tie their quilts, others hand sew, and others use machines to craft them.
The show will also have a table of free items such as extra blocks and magazines, which anyone can donate to. Attendance is free.
“I want people to come and look at quilts,” Poole said.
