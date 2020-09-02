Three candidates are in the running for the judgeship being vacated by retiring Chaffee County Judge William Alderton.
The nominees were selected Monday in a video conference meeting by the 11th Judicial District nominating commission.
Nominees are: Diana Bull, a Cañon City criminal defense attorney; Amanda Hunter, Chaffee County magistrate and Custer County judge; and Anna Ulrich, Saguache County judge.
The vacancy will occur on Jan. 12, 2021.
Under the Colorado Constitution, the governor has 15 days from Tuesday to appoint one of the nominees as county court judge for Chaffee County.
Comments regarding any of the nominees may be sent via e-mail to the governor at gov_judicialappointments@state.co.us.
