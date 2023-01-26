Current property owners in the Salida Hospital District who paid property taxes during the period from 2018-2021 will be receiving a check from Salida Hospital District sometime in March.

Salida Hospital District Board of Directors unanimously passed a resolution approving a voluntary refund of over-collected revenues from the district’s annual operating mill levy for fiscal years 2018-2021.

