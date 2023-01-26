Current property owners in the Salida Hospital District who paid property taxes during the period from 2018-2021 will be receiving a check from Salida Hospital District sometime in March.
Salida Hospital District Board of Directors unanimously passed a resolution approving a voluntary refund of over-collected revenues from the district’s annual operating mill levy for fiscal years 2018-2021.
The move is a reconciliation prompted by erroneous mill levy setting practices after the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights was passed in 1992.
While the errors go back farther than 2018, only taxes paid in the last four years qualify for the refund.
TABOR set revenue spending limits and required voter approval for any tax increase.
Although the hospital district never went above 2 percent, there were fluctuations which were made without voter approval.
The discrepancy came to the attention of the district’s chief financial officer, Lesley Fagerberg, vice president of fiscal affairs at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, in November.
After learning about the problem, Fagerberg began an investigation into the issue, the result of which is the decision to refund tax payers for the over collected funds.
The total amount to be refunded is $2,305,881, which is the total of the mill levy excess more than 1.135 mills during the time period, $1,819,537 principal plus $486,34 interest.
The distributions will be made in an equal amount to each property owner, provided that multiple owners of property will only receive one refund.
Refunds will only be available to those who currently own property within the district’s jurisdictional limits as of Jan. 1, as identified by the county assessors of Chaffee, Saguache and Fremont counties.
The resolution stated the refunds would be made by check and would be mailed out on or about March 1.
The decision was made following an executive session Tuesday at the board’s January meeting.
During the regular meeting, board members heard a report on the recent employee engagement survey from HRRMC vice president of human resources Randy Crews.
Crews said 490, or about 77 percent of the district’s employees responded to the survey, which included 12 nationally normed questions developed by Gallup, three questions specific to HRRMC and two open ended questions soliciting input from employees.
The survey showed over-all that 403 of HRRMC employees are actively engaged at work, while 47 percent were considered not engaged and 13 percent were considered actively disengaged.
In comparison with other like organizations, the HRRMC results show more engagement and less active disengagement than the national level.
Crew said there is room for improvement with a goal of a “world class engagement level of 70 percent.
Four levels of engagement were identified: Basic needs, individual contribution, teamwork and growth.
Crew said it is important to have staff engaged at the first two levels before progress can be made in the next two.
“I think the survey shows that we’re headed in the right direction,” Crews said.
In other business, Fagerberg presented the year end budget report.
“Basically, it was a great year,” she said.
Fagerberg said the 2022 budget was the tightest ever, but the bottom line net income for the district came in at 4 percent above budget or $12.28 million versus 11.8 million in 2021.
“I think that’s something we can be proud of,” Fagerberg said.
Gross patient revenues were $9.6 million, or 3.5 percent above budget, which Fagerberg called a solid outcome.
In addition to the mill levy resolution, the board also approved a capital purchase request for four ophthalmology cataract sets at a total cost of $26,880, the risk management report, the grievance report and the credentialing of 17 doctors with University of Colorado Health.
