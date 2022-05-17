The Buena Vista Planning and Zoning Commission on May 4 approved ACA Products’ application for a special use medium to heavy manufacturing permit.
If approved by the Buena Vista Board of Trustees, the permit will allow ACA Products to conduct mining operations on 805 Gregg Drive, the southeast corner of Gregg Drive and Rodeo Road.
The mining operation will extract gravel and sand for the company’s asphalt and concrete operations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.