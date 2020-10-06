Dear Editor:
“The time has come” the walrus said, “to talk of many things. Of shoes and ships, and sealing-wax, of cabbages and kings, and why the sea is boiling hot, and whether pigs have wings.” Lewis Carroll, 1871.
In 2020 the time has come to talk of plastic toxins in the headwater streams of the Arkansas River, declining rain and snowfall in the Upper Arkansas Valley; of producing less than 10 percent of our food and importing the other 90 percent from an average of 1,500 miles away, and whether it’s a good idea to permit the extraction of up to 65 million gallons of water every year from a local aquifer.
The reported extraction is 21 million gallons, but every year that means burning 90,000 gallons of diesel fuel to put it into more than 100 million single-use, non-recyclable, throw-away plastic bottles.
The time has come to talk of the half-billion dollars of annual revenue from the sale of those bottles, which is distributed among retail stores owned by out-of-state corporations, among out-of-state fuel suppliers, and of course to Nestlé Waters… but of which precious little stays in Chaffee County.
The time has come to talk of the 300,000 bottles of water Nestlé has so generously donated to the county, and how much it costs to dispose of those bottles, even just the few that end up in the landfill and not on our trails and roadsides, and not even talking of the degradation of the water quality and wildlife due to plastic toxins.
The time has come to talk of how much Nestlé is doing to keep the aquifer it is draining from drying up, or of how much they’re helping to dispose of all that plastic. That’s an easy question to answer: zero.
The time has come to talk of shifting around the food packages on Safeway’s and Walmart’s shelves to fill the empty spaces, so that we can maintain our illusion of unending food supplies, so maybe the time has come to talk of cabbages and kings: what if instead of fighting Goliath, we offer Nestlé an opportunity to help create a model of sustainable, local well-being that could be a beacon for the central Rocky Mountain region?
I picked up a Nestlé Arrowhead bottle on a trail the other day, labeled with the meaningless words, “A Local Favorite”. Why not help make that true?
There are farmers here who could supply us with good food year-round if they had land, water, equipment, and workers.
What if Nestlé helped to fund a multi-function farm, a farm that could help offset our looming food shortage and at the same time offset Nestlé’s deplorable public image?
Could it happen before pigs grow wings, or must we continue to help a few people to live like kings on local cabbage?
Ed Berg
Salida
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.