by Arlene Shovald
Special to The Mail
Judy Ann Fender, registered nurse and interim director of Salida Pregnancy Resource Center, wants the public to be aware of the Safe Haven Law (CRS 18-6402 (9)), which provides an option when parents cannot care for an infant.
“As far as I know we have never had a local incident of an abandoned or murdered infant, but reportedly more than 100 newborns are murdered or abandoned and left to die in the United States every year,” she said. “Based on this number, experts believe at least twice as many abandoned children are never found.”
Although the law was passed in Colorado in 2000, the board and staff of Salida Pregnancy Resource Center have identified that the local community is mostly unaware of the Colorado Safe Haven Law.
“Community education is crucial to ensure that parents of newborns know they have a safe option if they cannot parent,” Fender said. “As of 2019, Colorado requires that schools that have comprehensive health education programs must provide information to students about this law.”
The Safe Haven Law provides an option for parents to relinquish infants up to 72 hours (three days) after birth without being charged with neglect or abandonment.
“To protect children and address this dreadful situation of abandonment, all 50 state legislatures have established Safe Haven Laws,” Fender said. “The intent is to prevent infant abandonment by providing a safe alternative to desperate parents which will save the life of a vulnerable infant.”
In Colorado up to 72 hours after birth an infant can be taken to a hospital or fire station and relinquished without penalty to the parents.
If relinquished at the fire station, fire station personnel will transport the infant to the hospital for care.
Hospital staff accepting any infant that is relinquished will notify the county Department of Children and Family Services). If abuse or neglect is suspected, law enforcement will be requested as provided in the Child Abuse Policy.
As of April 2022 more than 4,596 babies had been safely relinquished, 69 of them in Colorado.
Colorado, with a 72-hour time period, has one of the shortest times within which an infant can be relinquished without parents being charged. The time period can be up to 60 days in some states.
Cathy Rohrich, assistant Salida fire chief, said law enforcement or the Department of Human Services will be notified no later than 24 hours after the fire department accepts an infant.
Fender recently spoke to the Salida Rotary Club about the law and is available to speak to other groups. She can be reached at 719-539-7436. More information and help is available at coloradosafehaven.com. The crisis hotline number is 1-888-510-2229.
