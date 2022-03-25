Ogden Hotel helped make St. Elmo a destination

This photograph is of another building in St. Elmo from the George Barnett estate.
It is the main street, and the business identified is the Ogden House.
The hotel and eatery was built in 1879 by William Ogden. His wife and daughter worked in it.
Property taxes were paid in 1879, and $100 worth of goods were taxed. The census shows Ogden as owner of the Ogden Hotel, listed in Forest City (later name changed to St. Elmo).
He paid taxes of $1,000 in 1881 on the hotel and lots 6 and 7. No record of taxes in 1882, perhaps because it had burned down?
There are records showing taxes paid by him over the next seven years on property in the area.
The Chaffee County News newspaper reported in 1881 that “the Ogden House was the premier hotel of the town run by that ‘prince of good fellow’ W.L. Ogden whose numerous social entertainments have made his house the popular and pleasant resort of St. Elmo. His wife and charming young daughter personally supervise the details of the cuisine thus securing a pleasant and home-like table.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.