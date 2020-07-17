U.S. Forest Service closes North Fork CG due to hazardous trees

The U.S. Forest Service, San Isabel National Forest – Salida Ranger District has closed the North Fork campground to overnight use and also closed the day-use parking area to vehicles. The closure is for public safety to prevent injury or damage from falling dead trees within and adjacent to the campground and parking area. Spruce bark beetles have killed nearly all the surrounding trees, creating dangerous conditions in a strong wind event.
“Over the last four years (spruce beetles) have been active at that location,” said Jim Pitts, Salida District Ranger. “Each year we’ve been taking out trees and doing mitigation, but eventually the trees became overwhelmed.”
The closure is located just before North Fork Reservoir on FSR 240. Angel of Shavano Campground, Billings Lake and dispersed camping sites along FSR 240 will remain accessible.
The North Fork reservoir is also still open and accessible for fishing and other activities. “The lake shore is pretty open and still accessible,” Pitts said.
Pitts said they typically spray a pesticide once a year on the spruce trees that sits on their bark and repels beetles. Due to the amount of snow and an avalanche in the area last year, however, the Forest Service was unable to spray the trees in the North Fork campground.
“Missing one year allowed the beetles to do their thing and they decimated the area,” Pitts said.
Typically he said the Forest Service would use its workforce to handle the problem, but because of the volume of affected trees, the forest service is pursuing options, including funding, to remove potentially hazardous trees from the North Fork campground area.
“It’s quite a bit of work and we have other work that we need to get done this summer too,” Pitts said.
The goal is to have the North Fork campground back open for 2021.
With the amount of trees damaged by Spruce beetles in the area, people should be aware of their hazards whenever venturing into the forest.
“There’s no telling when a tree will fall over,” Pitts said. “You have to be careful when it’s windy, but it can happen on a clear day too. It’s hard to tell what the weak point is and when it will fall; you always have to use caution when in the forest.”
The Forest Service tries to keep up clearing down trees and if someone finds one impacting a trail or road or other area they’re encouraged to contact the agency.
“If you find a (hazardous) tree, call the office so we can clear it,” Pitts said.
