Busy summer despite COVID-19 pandemic

Salida retailers report a busy summer after a spring spent closed due to COVID-19 precautions.
Retail businesses on F Street and on U.S. 50 reported more out of town traffic, which helped boost sales since stores were allowed to reopen with precautions in place June 1.
Some downtown business owners said they were busier than they have been in past summers with more visitors from the Front Range and out of state.
Many speculated that travel bans due to COVID-19 may have prompted more people to vacation here rather than going abroad, and many customers who were here from the Denver area seemed to be coming here to get a short change of scenery for a day or two.
Some businesses felt they had almost managed to catch up, overcoming the shut down of nonessential businesses from March 25-June 1.
Lori Roberts of Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce said the influx of tourists during the summer and into the fall has helped.
Many businesses that cater to tourists have caught up from the shut down, and some, she said, have markedly improved over last year.
“Everybody has worked so hard, but now it’s the fall,” she said, adding business owners are now concerned with being able to use what they’ve garnered into the early spring.
Downtown stores said they had seen a rise in the number of Front Range and out-of-state visitors which helped them catch up after being closed in the spring.
At the Mixing Bowl on F Street co-manager Star Belmonte said the kitchen and gift store had just reopened Aug. 4 and is now closed two days per week on Sunday and Monday instead of open every day as in the past.
Even with the late start Belmonte said “We are setting records for August and September.”
The store’s biggest issue right now is shipping due to COVID-19 and hurricane activity hampering their main shipping facilities in Florida.
Donna Cole of Kaleidoscope Toys, said she has been “super busy since reopening.”
Cole said sales are up over last summer and attributes the uptick to weekend traffic from the Front Range and tourists from other states.
She said she was seeing a lot of non-local customers and was about caught up from being closed.
YOLO sales associate Virginia LaGrange said the closure of the clothing store was “tough on us.”
So many people from all over Colorado and other places has helped us out a lot. And in the past few months business has been great,” she said.
Sarah Briam, co-owner of the Next Eddy which caters to the fly fishing crowd said “We did better than we expected.”
She said there were “tons of people” downtown during the summer months.
“The outdoor industry has done well with people looking for a way to be outside,” Briam said.
She said they didn’t know what to expect and didn’t staff up which meant they were really busy.
This summer Briam said she saw most people downtown compared to the last two summers the store has been open.
In the rafting industry, things picked up after a late start.
Billy Marquis of Arkansas River Tours said they lost their usual April fishing traffic and the first 22 days of May, but once they were able to open the demand for rafting was there.
The main challenge Marquis faced was staffing. Some of his usual workers didn’t think ART would be open and were either elsewhere or decided they could make more money on unemployment.
Even with the lack of staff and the need to reduce trip sizes and bus capacity by 50 percent, Marquis said they were able to catch up and it was a good season overall, though one of the most challenging he has ever seen.
Other businesses that mainly serve the local population had a different story.
Many U.S. 50 businesses were considered essential businesses during the Safe at Home COVID-19 shut sown.
Some, such as Cellar Wine and Spirits experienced fairly steady sales through the spring and summer months.
Sales associate Damian Buchholz said they have seen a lot more local traffic and have been busy throughout the COVID-19 precautions.
Several area businesses have had more problems than others, especially those which do not have much in the way of tourist trade and were not essential businesses under the shut down.
“Those businesses are struggling,” Roberts said.
Roberts said she has hopes for a good winter for local business with the proposed opening of Monarch Mountain with the precautions being put in place for the ski season.
