U.S. equities ended the day mixed, with the S&P 500 and NSADAQ up and the Dow Jones down.
The health care sector led the broader market, while energy lagged.
July new home sales were at their strongest since 2006, coming in at 901,000. August consumer confidence fell 6.9 points month-over-month to 84.8.
Treasury prices dipped as yields rose.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 60 points to 28,248.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was 753,541,738.
Gold fell $4.70 to $1,934.50 and crude oil rose $.73 to $43.35 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield is trading higher at 1.39 percent while the 10-year Treasury yield is trading higher at .69 percent.
