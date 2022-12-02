A donation to a local nonprofit during Tuesday’s Colorado Gives Day could be worth a treat for local donors.
Chaffee County Community Foundation will celebrate Colorado Gives Day Tuesday with happy hour at Eddyline Taproom, Poncha Pub and Wood’s High Mountain Distillery.
All three establishments will offer “Donations & Libations” drink specials from 4-7 p.m. to patrons who show donation receipts of $25 or more made through ChaffeeGIVES.org for the 2022 Colorado Gives campaign.
Local nonprofits in the donations list include Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, Guidestone Colorado, Chaffee Housing Trust and Salida Community Center, among many others.
