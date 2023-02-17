The Chaffee County Youth Alliance, a community prevention program promoting positive youth development, is offering its sixth annual mini-grant application for community organizations working with youth across Chaffee County.
The alliance plans to distribute a total of $7,500, ranging from $1,000-$2,500 per grant award to support projects and programs focused on positive youth development in the county, a press release stated.
Deadline for applications is 5 p.m. March 31. A committee will decide on the awards by April 6 and notify recipients on April 8. The award expenditure deadline is June 30.
Projects must demonstrate that they are created, designed and led by youth in Chaffee County, and a report must be submitted at the end of the project.
If the grant application is for an existing program, the proposed project/program must demonstrate a component authentically created and led by youth.
Organizations that received mini grants previously can be considered again as long as the proposed project/program meets grant requirements. Grant awards will be equally considered between Buena Vista and Salida.
Positive youth development is defined as “an intentional, prosocial approach that engages youth … in a manner that is productive and constructive; recognizes, utilizes and enhances young people’s strengths; and promotes positive outcomes for young people by providing opportunities, fostering positive relationships and furnishing the support needed to build on their leadership strengths.”
An example of a previously funded project created and led by youth was a project by Salida Circus in which 15 local youth ages 10-16 became circus apprentices to assist with planning and running a week-long summer Circus Camp. The youth leaders helped create a camp theme and marketing plan, designed a daily schedule and selected the training for activities like trapeze, acrobatics, juggling, and unicycling. The youth also served as tutors during the camp itself under the supervision of the Salida Circus mentor team.
Mini-grant funds were used to provide a small stipend to the youth apprentices for their leadership and involvement in all facets of the circus camp program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.