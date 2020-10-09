The U.S. Forest Service will be the only government office closed on Monday for Columbus Day.
Chaffee County offices, Salida City Hall, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Salida School District will all have personnel in the office, although there may be restrictions to face-to-face meetings due to COVID-19.
