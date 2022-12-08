Vista Park concept

Vista Park concept: The park will include a playground, turf field and bathrooms, as well as a trail system.

 Courtesy image

The Buena Vista Recreation Department has long explored a public park in the Sunset Vista IV neighborhood. Now, they’re moving forward.

The conceptual Vista Park, now to be called the Billy Cordova Memorial Park, would be on the west side of Buena Vista in the Sunset Vista IV neighborhood between Grouse Road and Raven Way west of Larissa Lane.

