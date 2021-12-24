The men’s homeless shelter in Salida is at full capacity, said Barbara Martinez, secretary for Chaffee County Hospitality Inc. “Now that it’s getting colder, our numbers are going up.”
She said the women’s shelter is currently housing about four people a night and the men’s can hold a maximum of 12.
The organization opened its men’s and women’s shelters Nov. 1, and they will remain open until April 30. The shelter is available from 8:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. every day. The men’s shelter is at First Christian Church, 302 E. Fourth St., and the women’s is at Salida United Methodist Church, 228 E. Fourth St.
The Rev. Melinda Roberts, pastor at Salida United Methodist Church, said they are hoping to create a more permanent location in the future.
Roberts said the number of homeless in Chaffee County is hard to pinpoint. Twelve to 15 people are using the shelter regularly, she said, “but that’s not everybody.” She estimated there were five to 10 times that number of homeless in the county. She said many people couch surf or stay in their cars.
The shelter occasionally houses families. Roberts said they put families up in a hotel and encourage them to go to Pueblo or Grand Junction where there is permanent infrastructure to help homeless families.
Causes of homelessness in Chaffee County vary. “They’re people just like you and me,” Martinez said. “They just had one crisis on top of another.” She said “the main problem is housing.” Apartments in the city cost more than $1,000 a month.
For some people, Roberts said, “it’s choice. This is the way they choose to live. They love to camp during the summer, but it’s not viable in winter.”
Tom Abbott, president of Chaffee County Hospitality Inc., said mental health and substance abuse challenges are a big part of the problem too, especially among the chronically homeless.
Martinez said they offer assistance to the homeless in many ways. She said the shelter collaborates with Solvista Health regularly. If somebody is suffering from substance abuse and wants help, they will schedule them a mental health check and enroll them in a resident program.
The shelter offers other forms of assistance as well. Martinez said they work with the housing authority to help individuals find homes, help people access SNAP benefits, enroll in Medicaid and take them to court, if needed.
“Most of the homeless have no automobiles,” Martinez said. “We’re looking for good working used bicycles.” Without transportation, it is difficult for the homeless to get and maintain a job.
Roberts said the Methodist Church offers a shower program and gives away Safeway cards and other supplies. The shelter provides nightly meals to the homeless. Martinez said the meals are donated as part of a meal train organized by the community.
A paid night manager watches over each shelter. If anybody is interested in helping out, Roberts said, “we’re always looking for night managers.”
The shelter program’s funding comes from grants and donations. Abbott estimated 60 percent of the funding comes from donations made by county residents. To donate, visit https://www.chaffeecountyhospitalityinc.org/ or send donations to 7 Poncha Blvd., Salida, CO 81201.
