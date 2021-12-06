Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve announced it is offering business opportunities for firewood sales and incidental visitor services within the park.
Incidental visitor services include the sale of sunscreen, insect repellent, limited camping supplies and vended beverages, a press release reported.
The operation is seasonal, with the season beginning mid-May and ending mid-October. Services are to be provided for a minimum of three hours, five evenings a week. Hours of operation may be extended, but the schedule of operation must be consistent with the hours that the operator is required to display to the public. The schedule must include Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday evenings.
Stocking and sale of beverages in vending machines located in designated areas on a consistent basis is desired year-round.
A Commercial Use Authorization (CUA) is required to provide these services at Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve. The fee is $200. A small building near the campground may be assigned to the CUA holder, who will be charged a building use fee of $100. The holder of the CUA must also provide the park with proof of commercial general insurance.
For the sale of vended beverages, the annual gross receipts over the past three years averaged more than $9,000. For the sale of firewood and incidental visitor items, annual gross receipts over the past three years averaged more than $40,000. Depending on operational management, it may be possible to increase revenue in the future.
The National Park Service plans to issue up to one CUA for vended beverage service and up to one CUA for the sale of firewood and limited camping supplies. The completed applications must be returned to the Park no later than 4 p.m. Feb. 17.
For more information including proposal package requirements, contact Dale Culver via phone at 719-378-6321 or email at dale_culver@nps.gov, or mail the proposal package to Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve, 11500 Colo. 150, Mosca, CO 81146-9798.
Additional CUA information including approved business opportunities within Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve can be found on the park’s website, www.nps.gov/grsa.
