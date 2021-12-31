QUESTIONS: If you have a COVID-related question, please send it to pgoetz@themountainmail.com and I will attempt to answer it in the next few weeks.
NOTE: What I write today is true today. New information is rapidly emerging and updates are forthcoming when relevant. This is a biweekly column.
QUESTION: What is going on with Omicron?
ANSWER: Omicron, the COVID-19 variant that was announced by the World Health Organization, WHO, in the end of November as being a variant of concern, is actually still new to scientists and doctors, although data is coming out almost daily, and it feels like it has been around for a long time.
Still more data is needed to understand this variant better, and this data can only be gathered after more people get sick and more lab testing is done. Only then can the three most important questions be truly answered regarding this variant: What is the level of transmissibility, i.e., contagiousness; what is the level of severity, meaning are people experiencing Omicron as a mild cold or are they more likely to be hospitalized and/or die; and finally, do vaccines or previous infection provide protection against this variant?
QUESTION: What do we know about transmission?
ANSWER: We think that Omicron is at least three times more transmissible than the last variant, Delta, and Delta was many times more transmissible than the original. This means that this variant can more easily be transmitted with fewer virus particles and shorter exposure, so both a lower amount of virus and less exposure time are necessary for one to get this variant from another person.
This explains why both England and Denmark were predicted that by the end of December, it would be the dominant variant in their countries. In Scotland, the number of Omicron cases is doubling every two to three days. Keep in mind that Europe has been a harbinger of what we see in the USA. The CDC just this week changed its prediction on the level of transmission and the number of days to isolate or quarantine, and we can expect this to change on a weekly basis due to testing in general and genomic testing, which allows labs to distinguish which variant is present.
QUESTION: What do we know about the severity of disease caused by Omicron?
ANSWER: So far Omicron looks less severe than initially thought based on the number of mutations in critical areas of the virus. However, most of the relevant data is still new. So I think the answer to the severity of disease is too early to predict.
But even if it may be less severe, it appears to spread more quickly, resulting in more people getting COVID-19. If only a tiny percentage of those people end up with severe cases warranting hospitalizations, it will still be a substantial number. This has the potential to overwhelm hospitals that are already filled with people with COVID. It is worth noting, again, that the vast majority of these hospitalized people are not vaccinated. In Chaffee County about 90 percent of those hospitalized are not vaccinated.
QUESTION: What do we know about the body’s ability to fight off this variant either through vaccination or previous infection, i.e., immune escape?
ANSWER: Although some are already making claims, I believe we are too early in research and in review of the clinical data, about who is getting sick and which vaccine or previous infection they may have had, to make sound conclusions. Early data seems to show that vaccines are protective but only if one is also boosted. Being boosted means having three shots of either of the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer or Moderna) or two shots of the J & J.
QUESTION: What should you do differently based on the current data to protect yourself from COVID in general and the Omicron variant in specific?
ANSWER: I know you are tired of hearing this, but get vaccinated, with a booster, and wear a good mask, either an N95 or lesser with a cloth mask and social distance. And get tested. There are a variety of ways to get vaccinated and get tested. Links are listed below.
INFORMATION: For more information about COVID-19, testing and vaccines, eligibility and appointments, see the links below. Pharmacies and doctors’ offices have vaccines. Information will be posted in this newspaper and on the county public health web pages.
Pharmacy vaccine resources:
Salida: Walmart, Safeway, Salida Pharmacy
Buena Vista: City Market, BV Drug, Shavano Pharmacy (LaGree’s) and Valley-Wide Health.
