Markets closed sizably higher Thursday after coming under pressure Wednesday. The Nasdaq led gains, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged the Standard & Poor’s 500.
Wednesday saw volatile cryptocurrency trading, with Bitcoin dropping below $40,000.
European stocks traded higher, while Asian stocks were lower. Gold, oil and U.S. bond yields traded lower.
Jobless claims fell to 444,000 last week in a sign that the labor market recovery is heading in the right direction, the U.S. Labor Department showed. Claims came in lower than the expected 452,000.
April’s nonfarm payroll growth of 266,000 was disappointing, and job openings continue to approach record levels while actual job growth disappoints. However, there is still some noise in the jobs data, with many states still restricting social and economic activity due to the COVID-19 virus.
With vaccinations continuing to be rolled out, the labor market recovery is expected to continue with more hiring activity happening in the second half of the year.
Inflation fears have been somewhat abated but continue to be top of mind for investors.
Wednesday’s recalibration was an example of volatility that market analysts said they expect to see again as economic data is released and the market reassesses economic and corporate-profit models.
Inflation and another round of fiscal stimulus will remain the focus for some time, with the Federal Reserve taking its cues from the labor market for the pace and scale of economic recovery while assessing future policy and the possible need for monetary tightening.
Daily stock report is provided by Edward Jones.
