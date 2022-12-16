by Emma Gadeski
Herald reporter
The St. Vincent Health board of directors came down to the wire last week seeking funding to make payroll on Friday and could not promise it would happen.
Employees of Leadville’s hospital learned the news through an email last Tuesday.
The hospital ended up making payroll last Friday after securing funds from outside sources including the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing.
To date, the state has advanced more than $1 million in Colorado Healthcare Affordability and Sustainability Enterprise (CHASE) or incentive payments for providing affordable care.
Last Tuesday, the state approved another advance CHASE payment of $177,754 that would have been paid to St. Vincent Health in January. These funds hit the hospital’s bank account last Friday morning, Health Care Policy and Financing public information officer Marc Williams said.
St. Vincent Health Chief Operations Officer Kat Fry did not respond to a request for a list of funding and amounts St. Vincent received over the past week.
“Our focus is on our patients and staff and on finding solutions to our financial challenges; therefore, we are unable to offer any interviews at this time. Should the situation change, SVH will provide updates via further statements,” Fry said in an emailed statement.
Chief Branding Officer Karen Onderdonk, who normally provides information and facilitates interviews, took a one-month leave of absence starting last week.
Interim CEO John Gardner was also absent from hospital and county meetings last week while on a preplanned vacation he left for last Friday. “He’s not available,” said St. Vincent board Chair Francine Webber. “He’s out of the country.”
During the hospital’s board meeting on Dec. 7, hospital employees expressed frustration with the situation and fears about living paycheck to paycheck.
“The mistakes that were made with this company have been going on for decades. I can’t fix that,” said paramedic Merlin Durhman. “But when you ask for input and you don’t listen to the scuttlebutt on the street, you’re not getting anywhere, and that’s not good for any of us.”
Durhman said she commutes two hours each way to work in Lake County because she loves her coworkers and the population she serves.
When someone calls 911, Durhman said they’ll get the best care she has to give until the hospital tells her she’s not being paid anymore.
“And then when I’m not getting paid, I’m going to be screaming at the top of the mountain that this board was unable to rectify the problem that they were handed,” Durhman said.
Hospital leaders previously said employees would not face retaliation if they decided not to work for free.
“I can’t ask you to work if you’re not getting paid,” said Chief Nursing Officer Randy Thompson. “That’s a decision you’ll have to make for yourself.”
In response to concerns about transparency from senior leadership, Webber apologized that employees do not always have a full picture of what’s happening financially. “There are a lot of things that cannot be talked about due to client-attorney privilege,” said Webber. “I’ve been on your side and it’s very frustrating.”
Webber also expressed gratitude for the senior leadership’s efforts to secure funds over the past week.
“I really hope that you will take a moment to thank them for all of this time,” said Webber. “Nobody wanted to be in this position, and we recognize it’s very stressful.”
She further clarified that St. Vincent cannot file for bankruptcy as a special district if it comes to that point.
“We can’t do this without any one of you,” said Webber. “So no decision will be taken lightly.”
County funds
In addition to state and federal sources, the hospital also requested $480,000 from the county Dec. 6 to make payroll for December, with the county agreeing to provide $437,000 in a special meeting Dec. 8.
Commissioners expressed frustration that the hospital gave such short notice of their request, saying in the resolution that the situation demonstrates “an outrageous and shocking dereliction of duty by St. Vincent Hospital board members and senior staff.”
It’s the county’s duty to protect public health and welfare of constituents, and it’s now stepping in because St. Vincent leadership failed to do their job, County Commissioner Kayla Marcella said.
“Explain to us how you got to this point. It has to stop,” Marcella said. “You need to take a long look at your organization and see what works and what doesn’t and provide accountability.”
The county agreed to provide the funds, but only if the hospital board accepted its 21 conditions, which they have yet to do as of Tuesday, County Manager Tim Bergman said.
The conditions require that the hospital not make any further requests for advances of tax revenues or direct contribution of funds, a written commitment from the St. Vincent board of directors that they’ll repay voluntary contributions made by the county within a year, and undergoing an immediate review of any assets that could improve the district’s financial situation.
“We still have absolutely no idea what your financial situation looks like,” Marcella said during the Board of County Commissioners meeting on Dec. 8. “Somebody needs to figure it out.”
The county is also asking St. Vincent to initiate an evaluation of whether its former CEO and CFO engaged in potentially illegal conduct and to pursue legal action against them if warranted.
The hospital is also required to publicly state whether the total amount of severance payments given to former senior staff in the last two years is greater or less than the $480,000 funding request.
Webber disagreed with the commissioners’ condition that the hospital evaluate whether any current senior staff failed in their professional responsibilities in a way that contributed to the current financial situation.
She said she’d like to amend this statement because current senior leadership had no role in what’s happening. “This is all related to prior administrations.”
The county wanted the hospital board to go over the conditions during the hospital’s board meeting Dec. 8, but the board declined since its legal counsel David Greher was heading out of town Thursday evening.
During the hospital’s board meeting, Commissioner Jeff Fiedler said knowing about additional revenue streams St. Vincent had to make payroll would’ve informed his vote earlier that day to provide $437,000 to the hospital, and he initially understood the request as urgent.
“I do not have words for how personally offended I am by that emotional blackmail,” Fiedler said during the hospital meeting.
Webber said there wasn’t any deceit involved in the hospital’s funding request process. “We just went into overdrive trying to find other sources of assistance,” said Webber.
The hospital’s board of directors scheduled a special meeting for Dec. 13 to discuss board member Kate Bartlett’s resignation, who joined in late August following the resignation of Aleta Bezzic.
Tuesday’s meeting agenda also listed upcoming special meetings scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday at 5 p.m. The next special meeting after that will be Jan. 11, according to the agenda.
The meetings are available online and in person in the lower level conference room of the old hospital.
