With the new school year underway, the Salida Board of Education will consider strategic priorities for the 2022-2023 school year today at its regular meeting.
The board will also consider a bid for pavement work to be done at the 627 Oak St. building, which houses the district administration offices as well as Crest Academy.
The board will discuss the district’s dress code and facility planning during the meeting.
Colorado Mountain College will present a guest report to the board.
CMC partners with the school district to provide concurrent enrollment classes to Salida High School and Horizon Exploratory Academy students so students may earn college credit by high school graduation.
Board members will also hear department, campus and district reports from department managers, building principals and the superintendent for the first month of the 2022-2023 school year.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m at the Kesner Building boardroom, 349 E. Ninth St.
A livestream of the meeting is available on the Salida Schools YouTube channel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.