In observance of September as National Recovery Month, Chaffee County Health, Substance Abuse Regional Coalition and Colorado Consortium for Prescription Drug Abuse Prevention will hold a free screening of “Beautiful Boy” 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Comanche Drive-In Theater, 27784 CR 339 in Bunea Vista.
The movie won several awards, including the Aspen Filmfest, Chicago International Film Festival, Hollywood Film Awards, and was a Golden Globes nominee.
It is based on the memoirs of David and Nic Sheff, father and son, and their experiences with a family dealing with addiction.
In addition to free admission, each car will receive a $10 voucher to use at the concession stand, along with free Narcan, a nasal spray used to reverse an opioid overdose.
People with symptoms of COVID-19 or who have been exposed are asked to stay home. At risk people, those 65 years or older, or who have a pre-existing immune or respiratory condition are urged to remain at home.
Vehicles must park at least one space apart and patrons are asked to remain in their vehicles except when picking up concession orders or to use the restroom.
Masks and social distancing of 6 feet apart are required when waiting in restroom and concession lines.
Comanche Drive-In asks patrons not to gather in the field or in lines.
No more than 5 people are allowed in line at one time.
Restrooms will be sanitized regularly and patrons are asked to remove their own trash for the protection of Comanche employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.