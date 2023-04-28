More than 600 customers lost power Wednesday morning when a spring snowstorm dropped about 6 inches of wet snow on Salida.
The storm delivered 0.9 inch of precipitation between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the storm total to 1.11 inches.
The power was out in downtown Salida for a little more than an hour.
Xcel Energy representative Michelle Aguayo said there were about 11 outages in the Salida area impacting about 675 customers.
The energy company reported having six crews in the area who reported seeing some lines down, but poles remained intact.
The storm also affected high school sports as scheduled events for Salida High School were postponed Tuesday.
Girls’ soccer coach Heidi Slaymaker said their game on the road against Manitou Springs was postponed, and Ken Skipper, boys’ baseball coach, said their doubleheader in Lamar also was postponed. Neither game has a rescheduled date yet.
A track and field meet was scheduled for Tuesday, but coach Randy Kapushion said Monday the SHS team wasn’t planning on attending.
Lady Spartan varsity soccer will next play at 10 a.m. Saturday at Summit, followed by junior varsity.
The SHS tennis team will play a varsity tri-meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at Pueblo County High School.
Spartan baseball will play a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Saturday at La Junta High School.
Managing Editor Paul J. Goetz and News Editor Brian McCabe contributed to this story.
