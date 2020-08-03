Lighting sparks fire at Great Sand Dunes

The Stupa Fire was started Friday when lightning ignited a grass fire inside the northern boundary of Great Sand Dunes National Park.
The fire was estimated to be about 30 acres on Saturday.
The Baca Grande Subdivision Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire, and were able to control the fire to prevent threats to structures outside the park.
The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, the U.S. Forest service and the Bureau of Land Management assumed control of the fire on behalf of the National park Service.
USFS and CDFPC were able to deploy air resources, and the fire is listed as 80 percent contained as of Saturday.
No structures or natural or cultural resources are at risk and there is only minimal impact to visitors.
