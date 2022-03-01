A two-car crash on U.S. 285 Monday afternoon resulted in minor injuries to one driver and closed the highway for about two hours.
Anastasia Bishop, 53, of Lakewood was driving a 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage that collided with a 2010 Ford pickup truck driven by 60-year-old Kent Rapp of Colorado Springs at about mile marker 141.
Bishop was transported from the scene with minor injuries.
Colorado State Patrol reported it received the callout at 12:39 p.m.
CSP, Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, Chaffee County Fire Protection District and Chaffee County EMS responded.
Law enforcement closed the highway and rerouted traffic around the scene.
Trooper Josh Lewis, CSP public information officer, said Bishop was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to provide insurance and careless driving.
