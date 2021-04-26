Colorado Department of Transportation will begin work today to improve approximately 10 miles of U.S. 50 between mile markers 240 and 250 in Fremont County.
Work on the $1 million project will be done along a stretch between Coaldale and Texas Creek that was resurfaced in 2020.
Construction is expected to take place from sunrise to sundown Mondays through Fridays and from sunrise to noon Fridays through August.
Work will be suspended on weekends.
Drivers through the work zone will encounter lane shifts and single-lane alternating travel, with flaggers through the work zone.
Width restrictions of 11 feet will be in place 24 hours a day, and a 40 mph speed limit will be enforced during working hours.
