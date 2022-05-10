Chaffee County commissioners discussed the implications of a proposed four-day work week for county employees during their Monday work session.
County department heads weighed in with insight into how a Monday-Thursday work week with extended hours might play out.
Some of the reasons behind the contemplated change include the four-day school week in the Salida School District, which requires working parents to find care options for their children on Fridays; competition in hiring from surrounding counties that already have a four-day work week; and the effect on staff morale.
In a recent survey 117 of 277 county employees responded.
Chaffee County public information officer Beth Helmke reported that of those, 84 percent said they are in favor of the move, 14 percent were unsure and 2 percent were not in favor.
Currently Fremont and Park county offices are open Monday-Thursday.
Fremont County offices are open from 7 a.m-5 p.m. Park County offices are open 7 a.m.-6 p.m. with flexible shifts for staff for extended hours.
Commissioners and department heads cited lessons learned during COVID-19 as making the switch feasible.
The matter will be a subject for discussion at the commissioners’ May 16 meeting.
Chaffee County Common Ground administrator Ben Doon presented the current cycle of beneficiaries of funding from the group.
He said 14 of 19 applicants will receive grants totaling $890,000.
Of those, four are involved with forest health and fire resilience, five are for sustainable agriculture, and five involve recreation management.
The commissioners discussed a memorandum of understanding between the county and Salida-area Parks, Open-space & Trails regarding the Valley View School building.
The memorandum is included in today’s consent agenda and will allow work to progress on the building and grounds.
County Planning Manager Jon Roorda presented an update on landscaping for the Oak Leaf Community Solar Garden at U.S. 285 and CR 140.
Roorda said a recent inspection revealed a well was not hooked up to the pump for irrigating the vegetation.
He said several of the plants in place did not look viable, and plants on the east side of the installation were in better shape than elsewhere around the perimeter.
One of the conditions of the permit for the operation was providing screening vegetation to hide the array from the highway to preserve the scenic byway and neighbors.
The county will look into the situation and contact the operator regarding mitigation of the problem.
Commissioners also heard monthly reports from department managers.
