Salida City Council will meet for both a work session, at 5 p.m., and a regular session at 6 p.m. tonight, due to the Presidents Day holiday on Monday.
During the work session the council will hear two reports from Russell Johnson, first as Greater Salida Recreation Corp. board president reporting on the Salida Golf Club.
Johnson’s second report, in his role as chief of police, will review the 2019-2022 service statistics for the force.
City Administrator Drew Nelson will lead a discussion on the closing of F Street this summer, considering whether the council is in favor of the closure, what the time frame should be and which parts, and if the city should collect permitting or rental fees for businesses who use city property, such as sidewalks or streets.
During the regular meeting, council will hear the final reading and conduct a public hearing for an ordinance amending Sections 16-8-60 of the city municipal code, regarding stormwater management standards, and 16-8-70, regarding grading and erosion control. Public Works Director David Lady will lead the discussion.
Two other ordinances will have their first reading and public hearings will be set.
The first will adopt the Plastic Pollution Reduction Act and penalties for violation into the municipal code, based on Colorado House Bill 21-1162, which prohibits use of plastic bags unless they are sold at 10 cents each, of which 60 percent of revenue from bag sales will go to local municipalities beginning April 1, 2024.
The second ordinance will amend Chapter 14 of the city code, to set procedures for the application, review and siting of small cell facilities, which are low-powered antennas used to supplement a cellular network and facilitate 5G wireless communication.
In a memo to the council, City Attorney Nina Williams said, “In September of 2018 the Federal Communications Commission adopted a declaratory ruling and order (“Small Cell Order”) that limited the ability of local governments to regulate the siting and placement of Small Cell Facilities. In addition to limiting local governments’ ability to regulate the actual siting and placement, the Small Cell Order also limited the recovery of fees and costs and went on to establish a presumptively valid fee schedule.
“The Small Cell Order is slightly in conflict with the state statutes, so to create clarity for the City, the amendments are proposed.”
Other items on the council’s agenda include:
• A resolution on findings of the Groover annexation petition.
• A resolution approving the subdivision improvements and inclusionary housing agreement for Salida Crossings planned development and subdivision.
• A resolution on an amendment to the development improvement, subdivision improvement and inclusionary housing agreement for the Holman Court planned development and subdivision.
