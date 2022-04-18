The Salida City Council will review the results of the community survey during their work session at 6 p.m. today at the Touber Building.
More than a thousand residents provided feedback to the city, with top concerning being affordable housing at 67 percent, managing population growth at 23 percent and development and maintaining town character at 14 percent.
When asked if Salida, over the last five years, has been heading in the right direction, 41 percent said yes, 34 percent said no and 25 percent said they were unsure or had no opinion.
The survey was collected by Magellan Strategies out of Louisville.
Council will consider appointments to the Salida Tree Board, which they will vote on during their regular meeting Tuesday.
City municipal code states the board shall consist of a minimum of three members, and currently has two active members.
City staff is recommending increasing the board to five. Ordinance 2022-04 requires all residents to be residents of Chaffee County, and no more then two may reside outside of Salida.
The current staff recommendations, include Kristen Cheskaty (county), Scott Lindbloom (Salida), Kamber Sokulsky (residency information has not yet been provided), Wendy Weiner (Salida) and Cullen Weisbrod (county).
Bill Almquist, community development director will present an update to the Salida RV Resort, along with owner Brian Morrison.
The city is currently looking at both locations for local workforce to live in their vehicles if they choose, as well as considering purchasing RVs to use as workforce housing.
Almquist will also lead a discussion with the council on Safe Outdoor Space, an overnight parking permit program to begin this spring.
City staff had originally suggested using the Touber Building parking lot, but it would have to be vacated by 7:30 a.m. due to city and county staff and public using the lot during the day. Alquist will be presenting other possible locations for overnight vehicle parking.
In other business, the city council will discuss the closure of F Street again for the summer. The community survey found that 66 strongly supported the closure, 14 percent somewhat supported it, 14 percent strongly opposed, 5 percent somewhat opposed and 1 percent had no opinion on the street closure.
The meeting is open to the public, or can be jointed online through https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8054749917914710285.
