Greater Arkansas River Nature Association announced that July 1 is the deadline for entries in its seventh annual photo contest. Votes for the People’s Choice award will be taken through July 9 and cost $1 per vote.
Photos will be judged by a panel of expert photographers. Contest participants can enter as many photos as they like (for a $10 donation per photo).
Rules for the contest include that photos must be from within the Upper Arkansas Valley watershed between Leadville and Cañon City.
Categories for photo entries center around the theme of GARNA’s 25th anniversary this year.
Here are the categories:
Landscape – Images that convey the sense of place that has inspired GARNA’s mission for past 25 years.
Wildlife/Birds – Images of wild creatures and the habitat that GARNA has worked to conserve since 1996.
Wildflowers – Images of wildflowers, one of the biggest inspirations behind GARNA’s education, stewardship and sustainability efforts.
Sunrise/Sunset – During the past 25 years, there have been 9,125 opportunities to capture images of both sunrises and sunsets. Show GARNA what you’ve captured.
Heritage – The GARNA-administered Chaffee County Heritage Area Advisory Board is a milestone in GARNA’s 25 years of work. Submit images of sites that have been nominated for state or national historic register, or scenic viewsheds from the Collegiate Peaks Scenic and Historic Byway.
For historic inspiration: https://garna.org/chaffee-heritage/.
For byway ideas visit: https://collegiatepeaksbyway.org/.
This year also features youth-specific entry options for each category for those younger than 18 years old.
Photographers who submit early will have more opportunity to garner votes for the People’s Choice Award.
GARNA plans to produce and sell quality photographic folded note cards, prints and other products to publicize and raise funds for its education, public lands stewardship, and sustainability work.
Contest participants will receive special pricing and opportunities on GARNA photo products.
For info, to submit photos, or to vote on your favorites, visit www.gogophotocontest.com/garna. For questions, contact GARNA at 719-539-5106 or info@garna.org.
