Lake County students lobby in Washington, D.C.

A group of Latina students from Lake County got to lobby for increased birth control access and better health education during a trip to Washington, D.C., at the end of April.
Margarita Perea, Full Circle of Lake County’s high school programs coordinator, collaborated with the Colorado Organization for Latina Opportunity and Reproductive Rights (COLOR) to make the trip happen.
This was the first year Lake County students got involved with COLOR’s leadership institute, Latinas Increasing Political Strength (LIPS), which is designed for Latina girls between the ages of 16 and 21, said Perea. The LIPS program gives students the opportunity to go to Washington, D.C., and lobby on behalf of their community.
Latina students from Lake County High School, Cloud City High School and Colorado Mountain College participated.
They attended Zoom classes taught by a LIPS coordinator for six Saturdays leading up to the D.C. trip at the end of April. The classes focused on how laws and nonprofits work, specifically surrounding reproductive rights and sexual health.
Once in Washington, students met at the U.S. Capitol with Hannah Berner, a legislative assistant for Colorado Sen. John Hickenlooper. They discussed the Real Education and Access for Healthy Youth Act of 2021.
If passed, the act would require the Department of Health and Human Services to establish grants to support sex education and sexual health services for young people ages 10 through 29 nationwide, according to the bill summary. The bill was referred to the House Subcommittee on Health and the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions in May 2021.
“I never thought I would talk to someone so important in my life,” said Lake County sophomore Isabelle Macias. “Just because I feel like I’ve never had my voice heard like I did that time.”
Macias said the group also spoke about Leadville and how there’s not a lot of advantages here compared to Washington, D.C., or even Denver, when it comes to sex education.
While Lake County School District has sexual health classes, Perea said they aren’t adequate.
Sophomore Vanessa Zuniga said she was taught about how the female reproductive system worked, but never the male one. She said she would often look up any questions she had online.
Zuniga said she thought the trip was an opportunity to speak up for her community and women all over Colorado about better sex education and birth control access.
“As a woman coming into womanhood, it feels like I have a voice and I need to speak up about things that I don’t think are right,” Zuniga said.
The group also got to do some sightseeing during their visit, which meant new experiences for those who don’t usually get the chance to travel out of state.
“For me, it was completely new,” said Zuniga. “It was probably my second time flying, so it was kind of nerve-racking.”
The group visited the National Mall and Memorial Parks, which includes the Washington Monument and Lincoln Memorial.
Macias said it was a lot of fun to see all the huge buildings in D.C., as the students don’t get that sort of experience in Leadville.
The group was super in tune with the trip, and it was a lot of fun getting to see everyone really happy, Macias said.
She said the group appreciates the opportunity they had to see Washington. They will be serving food at the Elks Lodge to raise money for the LIPS program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.