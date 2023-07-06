Chaffee County commissioners on Wednesday approved the reappointment of Chaffee Housing Authority Board Chair Craig Nielson to another two-year term and appointment of Jeff Eaton and Rob Gartzman to fill seats recently vacated by Ashley Kappel and Janie Hayes.
Commissioners also discussed the possibility, moving forward, of creating additional seats on the board to be filled by members of the population experiencing challenges in housing.
Commissioner P.T. Wood cited the need to “get someone that is directly affected by our housing crisis on the board and vested in helping us find solutions.”
He said he had participated in a meeting Monday that included CHA board members, Salida Mayor Dan Shore and Deputy County Administrator Beth Helmke, during which the structure of the board was discussed.
Wood said a potential solution would start with looking at the intergovernmental agreement involving the county, Buena Vista and Salida governing the housing authority and adding a position specific to that population.
The CHA board would then need to review its bylaws to make sure the creation of a new seat would be in alignment with the agreement.
Poncha Springs is not part of the Chaffee Housing Authority.
Wood said it would be good to “get one of our passionate, thoughtful members” of the housing-challenged community, “that shows up and works hard on this stuff day in and day out onto the CHA board through that seat quickly.”
Several members of the public weighed in on the makeup of the Chaffee Housing Authority board, including Cory “Salty” Riggs and Brandon Becker of BETCH (Bringing Everyone Together through the Crisis of Housing), who said they were gratified to hear of the commissioners’ proposal.
Nielson said he was excited about the new direction and thought it made a lot of sense.
Commissioners also approved a five-year special event permit for Max Fink and Sara Furey Magee for filming activity on Chaffee County roads.
Magee said she and Fink are location managers who specialize in automobile advertising film work. They are interested in the ability to promote Chaffee County locations to their clients for advertisement filming.
The five-year permit would require event-specific application and permissions for each shoot within that five-year period.
Magee said the five-year permit would allow them to be able to submit event-specific permits in a timely manner to accommodate film schedules.
The approval included an update in a year to review the permit and see if any adjustments should be made.
Other items approved by the commissioners include:
• Actions related to Colorado Broadband Office Capital Projects Fund grant-seeking preparation.
• A resolution appointing Jared Buchan to the Board of Adjustment.
• Extension of a contract with Turn Key Health Clinics for one year with an amendment to increase monthly compensation from $30,922.75 to $31,834.97.
