Salida City Council received an update on the 2023 budget from City Finance Director Aimee Tihonovich during a Tuesday work session.

In a memo to the council, Tihonovich said, “City staff has taken a final look at the 2023 budget and updated any line items that have changed since the numbers were originally developed weeks ago. As the end of the year approaches, it is also time to predict what project funds approved for spending in 2022 will not be spent in 2022 and thus needed to be ‘rolled over’ into 2023.”

