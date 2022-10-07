Salida City Council received an update on the 2023 budget from City Finance Director Aimee Tihonovich during a Tuesday work session.
In a memo to the council, Tihonovich said, “City staff has taken a final look at the 2023 budget and updated any line items that have changed since the numbers were originally developed weeks ago. As the end of the year approaches, it is also time to predict what project funds approved for spending in 2022 will not be spent in 2022 and thus needed to be ‘rolled over’ into 2023.”
Some of the rollovers of 2022 projects not anticipated by the end of the year include:
• Aquatic center boiler: $402,000.
• Street rehabilitation: $300,000.
• Land use code rewrite (net of grant): $35,000.
• Aquatic center temperature control panel: $25,000 .
Tihonovich said some of the updated cost and/or revenue adjustments include:
• Professional consultant recommendation for wayfinding project estimates cost at $125,000 vs. $50,000: $75,000.
• Possible update to cost-of-living adjustments, depending on movement of Employers Cost Index (contingency only): $66,000.
• Decreased occupational lodging tax projections to more accurately track trends: $66,000.
• Chaffee County shared Touber Building increased needs: $50,000 .
• Future land use map development (helpful for land use code rewrite project): $30,000 .
• Increased cost according to tree inventory recommendations: $20,000.
• Various other cost changes, each less than $20K: $72,000.
In other business, the Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trails Board presented its top four candidates to fill the three empty seats on the board. The PROST board interviewed 10 applicants and presented their choices to city council members, who interviewed Rob Simpson, Jon Terbush, Stacey Falk and Jess Smith.
The Planning Commission and the council heard two conceptual reviews on proposing a major amendment to the Salida Crossings planned division and a proposed rezoning of certain lots at the River Ridge and Dutch Run subdivisions.
The developers’ proposed changes include:
• Reducing the number of mixed-use buildings from three to two.
• Reducing the number of floors on mixed-use buildings from four to three.
• Reorienting the mixed-use buildings on the site, along with required parking.
• Reducing the number of units from 122 to 92, with 72 condos and 20 townhomes.
• Proposing 23 deed-restricted inclusionary housing units at a mix of area median income levels, between 100 percent AMI and 140 percent AMI.
• Adding landscaping and trees above the originally approved agreement.
The River Ridge subdivision has mixed zoning, with some lots zoned manufactured housing R-4 and others high-density R-3.
As Salida Community Development Director Bill Almquist said, “It’s just a bit messy.”
“The applicants note that, since the lots do not have alley access, and the lots are relatively narrow, and back up to a sensitive natural resource in the Arkansas River, detached single-family homes would be preferable in these locations, including those that extend over more than one lot,” Almquist stated in a memo to the council.
While the Planning Commission and the council discussed the issues, no decisions were made, since it was a work session.
