Lady Spartans suffer loss against Lady Jags at home

The Lady Spartan volleyball team was lacking energy Tuesday night in their home game against the James Irwin High School Lady Jaguars, losing all three sets.
In the first set, the Jaguars took the lead, but the Spartans stayed close behind them for most of the match. However, James Irwin pulled ahead, ending the first set at 25-20.
In the second set, Salida scored first, the ball barely toppling over the net, but the Jaguars didn’t let them keep the lead. The teams battled back and forth, evenly matched, until the Spartans eventually fell behind. After a couple balls went out of bounds, Salida lost the second set 25-13.
In the third set, the Lady Spartans scored first but again was not able to maintain the lead.
They regained the upper hand after a few James Irwin balls went out of bounds, and kept the lead for a while, until the Jaguars caught up at 17-17.
The teams were neck and neck in the final few points of the game, but the last two points went to the James Irwin, ending the set at 25-23.
“I thought we played with the least amount of energy all season,” coach Kristi Spanier said after the match. “Our talking was poor, and our energy wasn’t where it needed to be.” She said that the team also needs to figure out serving.
“We’re capable of doing it, we just need to learn how to all be on it at the same time and work for the result we want,” senior Caroline Wooddell said. “The team learned that it starts from our mindset at the beginning of the game.”
Senior Aubree Ediger said she feels the Lady Spartans walked in knowing the team they would be playing was good, and that Salida’s team needs to believe in themselves.
Sophomore Cece Lengerich made three aces and senior Skylar Margos made nine digs. Wooddell and junior Elise Tanner both made four kills, sophomore Trinity Bertolino made three, and Junior Kate Young made two.
The Spartan volleyball team will travel to Center to face the Lady Vikings at 6:30 p.m. today, then will play the Lamar Lady Thunder 3 p.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.