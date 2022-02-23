Chaffee County commissioners recently approved their support for Salida-based Elements Mountain Compost’s grant application to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Recycling Resources Economic Opportunity grant program.
Elements’ proposal seeks funding for its operational expansion plans and initiating a transition to a Class 3 composting facility to process a much larger volume of organic waste each year, a press release stated.
Commissioners voted to provide a letter of support and $10,000 in matching funds, which will help support equipment needs to expand composting operations and help increase diversion of more organic waste from the Chaffee County Landfill.
The county’s funding match was a pass-through of the philanthropic contributions the county received as a condition of the Blue Triton Brands 1041 permit that was extended in 2021.
Elements Mountain Compost serves businesses and residents throughout the county by collecting food scraps, yard waste and other organic materials. These products are mixed with wood chips, leaves and sawdust and composted for four to six months to create a stable soil amendment product. The finished compost helps improve soil health in gardens, landscaping, agriculture and industrial applications.
Elements diverted more than 235 cubic yards of food waste and more than 80 cubic yards of yard waste from the local landfill in 2021 and estimates an additional 5,000 tons of organics could be prevented from entering the local waste stream each year.
Up to 30 percent of household waste is compostable, and the more than 200 food service businesses in the county produce hundreds of tons of compostable material annually.
Composting food scraps and other organics, rather than landfilling them, not only helps extend the life of the landfill but also reduces greenhouse gas emissions.
Elements’ efforts to increase organic waste diversion are aligned with the Chaffee County Waste Diversion Plan that has been developed by county staff with support from the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association and other stakeholders. The plan specifically recognizes a Class 3 composting facility as one of the highest priority projects to divert organic material from the landfill.
For more information, visit www.elementscompost.com. Elements offers weekly collection service for restaurants, coffee shops, grocery stores and high-density housing complexes. Residents can also sign up to drop off their compost at community collection locations in Salida, Poncha Springs and Buena Vista.
