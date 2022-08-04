Truck driver suffers minor injuries in U.S. 50 wreck

Chaffee County Fire Protection District firefighters monitor the wreck of a cement pumper truck Tuesday near Maysville. The vehicle’s brakes caught fire on the eastbound downhill stretch from Monarch Pass. The truck went off the road and came to a rest on its side near Maysville. Firefighters controlled the fire and extricated the driver, who was transported to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

 

 Photo by Lijah Sampson

An Idaho man suffered minor injuries Tuesday afternoon after the cement pumper truck he was driving left the road and turned on its side on U.S. 285 just east of Maysville near milemarker 210.

Driver Matt Henry, 25, was headed eastbound going downhill from Monarch Pass when his brakes started to overheat.

