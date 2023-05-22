Salida High School concert and jazz bands performed their last concert of the school year Wednesday with their spring concert.
Amongst the highlights of the concert was a performance of “To the Gateway” by Kirk Vogel.
Vogel, whose former students includes SHS music director André Wilkins, took the baton to conduct the concert band in their performance of the piece.
The band also performed “March of the Shadows” by Haley Woodrow, “Two Grainger Melodies” by Percy Grainger, arranged by Joseph Kreines, “Air for Band” by Frank Erickson and “Three Ayres from Gloucester” by Hugh M. Stuart.
Percussionist Caleb Vold performed his original solo composition “For the Time I Lost” on vibraphone.
Pianist Jasper Coen performed a solo of “My Favorite Things” by Richard Rogers.
Jazz band performed “All of Me” arranged by Roger Holmes, with solos by Carson McConathy on saxophone and Brennan King on trumpet; “The Littlest One” by Bruce Pearson, solo by Aubree Ediger; “Blues and Other Hues” by Ryan Fraley, with solos by Brennan King and Clara Streeter on trumpet, Jasper Coen on piano and Connor McConathy on saxophone; and “Cut to the Chase” by Larry Barton, with solos by Jasper Coen on piano, Brennan King on trumpet, Aubree Ediger on alto saxophone and Clara Streeter on trumpet.
Wilkins presented concert band clarinetist Abigail Nelson with the Most Improved Musician award, noting the flautist had switched instruments midyear to fill a gap in the clarinet section.
In the jazz band most improved musician went to percussionist Trey Andres.
Aubree Ediger, a senior, received the Louis Armstrong and the John Philip Sousa awards for “outstanding musicianship, leadership and integrity.”
