Fading West looks to entice new staff

Fading West is offering long-term housing units to potential factory workers and staff.
The company held job fairs June 30 and July 7 at the company’s factory in Buena Vista.
Fading West will offer a number of positions from entry level to leadership roles with competitive pay and benefits. The company is looking to hire more than 100 people.
Among the benefits for employees is the offer for housing units for long-term rentals. Fading West said it has no intention of bringing in temporary employees from out of the area to fill the open positions.
“Our goal is to build homes in the area for the local workforce,” marketing coordinator Ashley Ahlene said.
“We have many facilities in the state but want to keep our workforce local.”
On top of the offer of housing, Fading West is offering referral benefits.
Current employees who refer someone else to apply for a position and are marked as a referrer will be paid $250 when the referral has completed six months of employment, with an additional $250 if they stay on for another six months.
Fading West will offer new weekend employment options that will begin in the fall. The shifts will last 10 hours from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday to Sunday with the possibility of gaining a fourth or fifth workday.
Weekend shift employees will be offered the company’s full benefits package and also the possibility of flexible scheduling with the opposite shift.
These job openings come shortly after the appointment of the company’s new human resources director, Pete Reid .
Within the first few minutes of the June 30 job fair, more than 30 people arrived to learn more about the offered positions or to apply in person.
Each person was greeted after they entered the building and followed signs that led to the third floor, where a table with flyers, brochures and info graphics had been set up.
The applicants were each attended by an employee who answered their questions and gave them a quick look at the factory floor.
Applicants were allowed to use a table set up with tablets to apply for the open positions with each tablet linked to the company’s website.
For more information and to apply for a job, visit www.fadingwestdevelopment.com.
