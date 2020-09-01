It’s time to sign up for a fun fall program offered through Salida Regional Library. We have in-house and virtual programs planned for all ages from September to December. Don’t miss the fun, call to get signed up, space is limited.
For the little ones
Storytime with Mrs. Becky: 10 a.m. Wednesdays for ages 0-6 – virtual for now, but be on the lookout for some in-house spots coming soon.
“Growing Readers Together” Kickoff: 10 a.m. Thursday at Salida Regional Library.
This event is for friends, family or neighbors who watch children 0-5 years old who are not their own.
Come join us for refreshments, ideas, and receive a free backpack with at home resources that keep the little ones playing, singing, reading, writing and talking – the five areas the Growing Readers Together grant emphasizes.
For older kids and teens
Middle school trivia is back by popular demand: the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, starting at 4:15 p.m. Sept. 8, at Salida Regional Library. Come as an individual or bring a team. Teams are capped at four people. Win prizes and test your trivial knowledge against your buddies.
Craft class: Create a special book for a friend at 1-2:30 p.m. Sept. 25 for ages fourth through eighth grade. This book project will be a perfect gift for a friend or loved one as the seasons change. All materials are provided, just bring yourself.
Slam It! Poetry and Pizza: 11 a.m. to noon Sept. 18 and 25, continuing Fridays in to October for all middle-school-aged students.
Using the power of youth voice and advocacy, instructor Danielle will help kids advocate for and educate the larger community on issues that matter to them most through poetry. There will be Pizza too.
Special: Virtual Drawing workshop with author and artist Mark Parisi, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Sept. 29.
Link may be available through our Facebook page, website or by calling Salida Regional Library.
Recommended for grades 2-7, but anyone is invited to attend virtually. This interactive, humor filled presentation includes lots of funny cartoons, Marty Pants characters, writing and drawing tips. There will be time to ask questions at the end.
For our Adults (18+)
Adult writing class, From Inspiration to Voice: 10-11 a.m. Sept. 14, 21 and 28 at Salida Regional Library.
Led by Danielle, discussions will revolve around the organization of text, word imagery, the value of voice and personal experience.
Amy’s Book Club: You have the choice of two meeting times, 5-6 p.m. Sept. 15 or 10-11 a.m. Sept. 17. For the month of September, the group will be discussing “Persepolis” by Marjane Satrapi, a nonfiction graphic novel.
Mutual Funds with Morningstar: 10:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 5 and 19. Richard Loth will walk participants through the ins and outs of mutual funds using the Morningstar database. This is not a financial advice class.
Grown-up Game Night: 5-6 p.m. Sept. 2. Who doesn’t like playing games? We’ve got the games, we just need you. Join other adults, bring a friend or two and unwind after a busy day. Snacks will be provided.
“Nailed It” adult craft night: 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 22 for ages 21 and older. We will pick a project and do our best to recreate. All art supplies provided. No art skills required. This is for fun and to let out your inner creative self.
All ages/families
Escape Room Club for families and friends: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Sept. 17. Work together in teams to solve puzzles and plan escape rooms. This program is for anyone interested in fun, working together and learning more about escape rooms.
September is “Outside the Lines” month for public libraries. During the month we think of ways to support our community outside of our library walls. No preregistration required for these events.
Event No. 1: Food Drive: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 10. Up to $5 of overdue fines may be waived as a result of donating cans/boxes of non-perishable food items.
Event No. 2: Community scavenger Hunt: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 18. No preregistration required. Stop by the library on Friday to pick up the list of items you will need to find. You’ve got from 10 a.m. -4 p.m. to return your completed list. All participants will be entered in a prize drawing.
Event No. 3: Alpine Park and Library grounds Cleanup: 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 24. Join staff in helping to clean up our local park and library grounds. We will provide trash bags and gloves to any participant.
Susan Matthews is director of the Salida Regional Library.
