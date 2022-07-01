Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has identified eight cases of monkeypox in the Denver metro area.
All of the cases have been identified as men having sex with men, although transmission of the virus can be spread through other types of close contact, a press release reported.
While the initial cases had recent travel and direct contact in common, health officials said there is reason to believe there could be some level of community transmission spread because recent cases cannot trace back to close contact.
This week, the state health department administered 200 doses of vaccine to men ages 18 and older who are gay, bisexual or other men who have sex with men who have had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the last 14 days to help further prevent the spread of the monkeypox virus.
The release stated anyone can get monkeypox through close contact with someone who has the virus, but epidemiological data on recent cases suggest there is a heightened risk for these groups.
While no cases have been reported in Chaffee County, Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom said, “The state and local public health systems are doing what they can to plan, prepare and respond to monkeypox, which may be referred to as orthopoxvirus, as the situation evolves and in future communications.
“At this time, Chaffee County Public Health is assessing local testing capacity and working on securing the vaccine once supplies become available to counties beyond the Denver metro area.
“As we know more, we will be pushing out information through traditional and targeted channels and sharing resources and updates with our medical community.”
For more information, visit cdphe.colorado.gov/monkeypox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.