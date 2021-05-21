Salidan Claude Sanchez received his 75-year membership pin from the Veterans of Foreign Wars in a ceremony Thursday during VFW Post 3820’s monthly meeting.
Post Cmdr. Burrell Welton presented the pin.
Thanking Welton, Sanchez noted that he tried to get enlist at age 15 and was turned down but succeeded in joining the Navy later.
Fifteen years ago, Sanchez sponsored his grandson Brandon Sanchez into the VFW and, after receiving his own 75-year pin, he had the honor of presenting a 15-year pin to his grandson, a U.S. Army veteran who is currently a first responder and helicopter pilot based at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center.
“It’s an honor to follow in your footsteps,” Brandon said.
Claude said it was an honor to present the pin to his grandson, and he thanked the VFW for “supporting everything that has come forth. It is amazing what a few people can do.”
