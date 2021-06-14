The passenger of a motorcycle is dead following a wreck at the intersection of Colo. 69 and Fremont County Road 1A at about 4 p.m. Friday.
The motorcycle rider is from Santa Fe, New Mexico, and the driver and passenger of a Dodge pickup truck are from Colorado Springs.
Speed and alcohol are not considered factors in the crash.
The highway was closed just north of the intersection for about 4.5 hours.
Names are not being released until next of kin can be notified.
