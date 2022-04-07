Herbert Lucas Scott pleaded not guilty to charges in all but one outstanding case against him in 11th Judicial District Court Tuesday.
In the outstanding case, a supplemental preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 3, after which Scott is expected to enter a plea.
Scott faces multiple charges of obscenity and sexual assault in several cases against him.
Because some of the alleged offenses took place before Scott was 18, he faces charges as an adult and as a juvenile.
Deputy District Attorney Joanne Morando told the court she preferred to try the adult cases before the juvenile cases.
The first trial is set for Aug. 25-Sept. 2.
A longer, second trial is set for Nov. 28 -Dec. 16 and is expected to include testimony from six victims and 24 other witnesses, including experts. Two cases stemming from arrests in 2020 and 2021 were joined for this trial.
Trial dates in two of the three juvenile cases against Scott were also set for Jan. 9-13 and Feb. 7-17.
Dates for a trial in the third juvenile case will not be set until Scott enters a plea.
