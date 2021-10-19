The Salida Hospital District board of directors will consider a consent agenda at its meeting today that includes capital purchase requests for equipment and a remodel of the hospital’s pharmacy.
The focus topic for the meeting will be presented by Allison Gergley, Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center public relations and marketing director.
The board will hear reports from Dr. Joshua Visitacion, chief of staff; Lesley Fagerberg, vice president of fiscal services; and CEO Bob Morasko.
Reports from the finance, facilities and strategic planning and HRRMC Foundation committees will also be presented.
Following the regular meeting the board will adjourn to executive session to discuss medical staff credentials, risk management and grievance reports, real property negotiations and provider agreements.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and will be available at:
Meeting ID: 92262390876
Passcode: 413016
or by phone at:
253-215-8782
Enter 92262390876#.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.